New COVID-19 model predicts when your state could reopen

New COVID-19 model predicts when your state could reopenBruce BarcottApril 18, 2020
When will your state reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown?
Some states could reopen safely on May 4. Others might wait until late June.
New projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) indicate that it may be safe to start the reopening process as early as May 4 for some states, but as late as June 29 for others.
The latest projections are an outgrowth of IHME’s continued work to forecast the scope of the epidemic in every state and in several other countries. They come as the group’s work, which has been influential from the White House to statehouses, is attracting criticism from some disease experts.
Data shifts and changes
“We are now entering the phase of the epidemic when government officials are considering when certain types of distancing policies may be eased,” IHME officials said in a news release on Friday, April 17. “With today’s release, we provide initial estimates that can serve as an input to such considerations in the US.”
In a media briefing Friday, IHME director Dr. Chris Murray cautioned that the potential “opening dates” represent a first take and are likely to change as more information comes in from individual states. Among the key variables are whether deaths are likely to drop sharply once they peak, or whether—as seems to be occurring in New York—they will plateau and decrease slowly.
Another main factor will be how soon states can quickly diagnose and isolate newly infected people and everyone they have come in contact with. States that bolster their health departments and expand testing capacity might be able to start opening up sooner, Murray said.
‘Opening’ isn’t a return to normalcy
The dates represent the modelers’ best estimate of when the daily new infection rate in each state will drop below one per 1 million people.
The reopening estimates assume that when social distancing policies will be eased, they happen in conjunction with public health containment strategies—including widespread testing, contact tracing, and isolation of new cases. They also assume that mass gatherings like concerts and professional sports will not be allowed through at least early summer.
Safe reopening dates, by state
|State
|Safe opening date
(with containment)
|Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 17 projection)
|Total deaths
by June 1
(April 17 projection)
|Alabama
|May 18
|April 17
|295
|Alaska
|May 11
|April 18
|24
|Arizona
|June 8
|April 10
|267
|Arkansas
|June 22
|April 30
|155
|California
|May 18
|April 14
|1,658
|Colorado
|May 25
|April 17
|715
|Connecticut
|June 1
|April 16
|2,732
|Delaware
|May 18
|April 17
|143
|District of Columbia
|June 8
|April 15
|170
|Florida
|June 1
|April 14
|1,363
|Georgia
|June 15
|April 15
|1,368
|Hawaii
|May 4
|April 18
|38
|Idaho
|May 11
|April 10
|63
|Illinois
|May 25
|April 17
|2,259
|Indiana
|May 25
|April 15
|903
|Iowa
|June 29
|May 7
|603
|Kansas
|June 1
|April 17
|187
|Kentucky
|June 8
|April 21
|407
|Louisiana
|May 18
|April 14
|1,685
|Maine
|May 18
|April 16
|51
|Maryland
|June 8
|April 18
|914
|Massachusetts
|June 8
|April 18
|3,236
|Michigan
|May 18
|April 10
|3,304
|Minnesota
|May 25
|April 18
|195
|Mississippi
|June 1
|April 23
|369
|Missouri
|June 1
|April 15
|362
|Montana
|May 4
|April 17
|17
|Nebraska
|June 29
|May 1
|122
|Nevada
|May 18
|April 7
|257
|New Hampshire
|May 11
|April 15
|55
|New Jersey
|June 1
|April 15
|6,952
|New Mexico
|May 18
|April 18
|80
|New York
|June 1
|April 15
|21,812
|North Carolina
|May 11
|April 15
|251
|North Dakota
|June 29
|May 4
|149
|Ohio
|May 18
|April 15
|716
|Oklahoma
|June 15
|April 15
|357
|Oregon
|May 25
|April 17
|131
|Pennsylvania
|June 1
|April 15
|1,707
|Rhode Island
|June 8
|April 23
|438
|South Carolina
|June 1
|April 15
|217
|South Dakota
|June 22
|May 10
|94
|Tennessee
|May 25
|April 4
|231
|Texas
|June 1
|April 15
|957
|Utah
|June 15
|April 24
|202
|Vermont
|May 4
|April 1
|40
|Virginia
|June 8
|April 23
|763
|Washington
|May 18
|April 5
|694
|West Virginia
|May 4
|April 14
|22
|Wisconsin
|May 18
|April 11
|302
|Wyoming
|May 25
|April 30
|243
The Associated Press contributed to this report.