Health

New COVID-19 model predicts when your state could reopen

April 18, 2020
New projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show some states could safely reopen as early as May 4. (AdobeStock)

When will your state reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown?

Some states could reopen safely on May 4. Others might wait until late June.

New projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) indicate that it may be safe to start the reopening process as early as May 4 for some states, but as late as June 29 for others.

The latest projections are an outgrowth of IHME’s continued work to forecast the scope of the epidemic in every state and in several other countries. They come as the group’s work, which has been influential from the White House to statehouses, is attracting criticism from some disease experts.

Data shifts and changes

“We are now entering the phase of the epidemic when government officials are considering when certain types of distancing policies may be eased,” IHME officials said in a news release on Friday, April 17. “With today’s release, we provide initial estimates that can serve as an input to such considerations in the US.”

In a media briefing Friday, IHME director Dr. Chris Murray cautioned that the potential “opening dates” represent a first take and are likely to change as more information comes in from individual states. Among the key variables are whether deaths are likely to drop sharply once they peak, or whether—as seems to be occurring in New York—they will plateau and decrease slowly.

Another main factor will be how soon states can quickly diagnose and isolate newly infected people and everyone they have come in contact with. States that bolster their health departments and expand testing capacity might be able to start opening up sooner, Murray said.

‘Opening’ isn’t a return to normalcy

The dates represent the modelers’ best estimate of when the daily new infection rate in each state will drop below one per 1 million people.

The reopening estimates assume that when social distancing policies will be eased, they happen in conjunction with public health containment strategies—including widespread testing, contact tracing, and isolation of new cases. They also assume that mass gatherings like concerts and professional sports will not be allowed through at least early summer.

Safe reopening dates, by state

StateSafe opening date
(with containment)		Apex of
COVID-19 cases
(April 17 projection)		Total deaths
by June 1
(April 17 projection)
AlabamaMay 18April 17295
AlaskaMay 11April 1824
ArizonaJune 8April 10267
ArkansasJune 22April 30155
CaliforniaMay 18April 141,658
ColoradoMay 25April 17715
ConnecticutJune 1April 162,732
DelawareMay 18April 17143
District of ColumbiaJune 8April 15170
FloridaJune 1April 141,363
GeorgiaJune 15April 151,368
HawaiiMay 4April 1838
IdahoMay 11April 1063
IllinoisMay 25April 172,259
IndianaMay 25April 15903
IowaJune 29May 7603
KansasJune 1April 17187
KentuckyJune 8April 21407
LouisianaMay 18April 141,685
MaineMay 18April 1651
MarylandJune 8April 18914
MassachusettsJune 8April 183,236
MichiganMay 18April 103,304
MinnesotaMay 25April 18195
MississippiJune 1April 23369
MissouriJune 1April 15362
MontanaMay 4April 1717
NebraskaJune 29May 1122
NevadaMay 18April 7257
New HampshireMay 11April 1555
New JerseyJune 1April 156,952
New MexicoMay 18April 1880
New YorkJune 1April 1521,812
North CarolinaMay 11April 15251
North DakotaJune 29May 4149
OhioMay 18April 15716
OklahomaJune 15April 15357
OregonMay 25April 17131
PennsylvaniaJune 1April 151,707
Rhode IslandJune 8April 23438
South CarolinaJune 1April 15217
South DakotaJune 22May 1094
TennesseeMay 25April 4231
TexasJune 1April 15957
UtahJune 15April 24202
VermontMay 4April 140
VirginiaJune 8 April 23763
WashingtonMay 18April 5694
West VirginiaMay 4April 1422
WisconsinMay 18April 11302
WyomingMay 25April 30243
The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

