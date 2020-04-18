Health New COVID-19 model predicts when your state could reopen Bruce BarcottApril 18, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share Print New projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) show some states could safely reopen as early as May 4. (AdobeStock)

When will your state reopen from its COVID-19 shutdown?

Some states could reopen safely on May 4. Others might wait until late June.

New projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) indicate that it may be safe to start the reopening process as early as May 4 for some states, but as late as June 29 for others.

The latest projections are an outgrowth of IHME’s continued work to forecast the scope of the epidemic in every state and in several other countries. They come as the group’s work, which has been influential from the White House to statehouses, is attracting criticism from some disease experts.

Data shifts and changes

“We are now entering the phase of the epidemic when government officials are considering when certain types of distancing policies may be eased,” IHME officials said in a news release on Friday, April 17. “With today’s release, we provide initial estimates that can serve as an input to such considerations in the US.”

In a media briefing Friday, IHME director Dr. Chris Murray cautioned that the potential “opening dates” represent a first take and are likely to change as more information comes in from individual states. Among the key variables are whether deaths are likely to drop sharply once they peak, or whether—as seems to be occurring in New York—they will plateau and decrease slowly.

Another main factor will be how soon states can quickly diagnose and isolate newly infected people and everyone they have come in contact with. States that bolster their health departments and expand testing capacity might be able to start opening up sooner, Murray said.

‘Opening’ isn’t a return to normalcy

The dates represent the modelers’ best estimate of when the daily new infection rate in each state will drop below one per 1 million people.

The reopening estimates assume that when social distancing policies will be eased, they happen in conjunction with public health containment strategies—including widespread testing, contact tracing, and isolation of new cases. They also assume that mass gatherings like concerts and professional sports will not be allowed through at least early summer.

Safe reopening dates, by state

State Safe opening date

(with containment) Apex of

COVID-19 cases

(April 17 projection) Total deaths

by June 1

(April 17 projection) Alabama May 18 April 17 295 Alaska May 11 April 18 24 Arizona June 8 April 10 267 Arkansas June 22 April 30 155 California May 18 April 14 1,658 Colorado May 25 April 17 715 Connecticut June 1 April 16 2,732 Delaware May 18 April 17 143 District of Columbia June 8 April 15 170 Florida June 1 April 14 1,363 Georgia June 15 April 15 1,368 Hawaii May 4 April 18 38 Idaho May 11 April 10 63 Illinois May 25 April 17 2,259 Indiana May 25 April 15 903 Iowa June 29 May 7 603 Kansas June 1 April 17 187 Kentucky June 8 April 21 407 Louisiana May 18 April 14 1,685 Maine May 18 April 16 51 Maryland June 8 April 18 914 Massachusetts June 8 April 18 3,236 Michigan May 18 April 10 3,304 Minnesota May 25 April 18 195 Mississippi June 1 April 23 369 Missouri June 1 April 15 362 Montana May 4 April 17 17 Nebraska June 29 May 1 122 Nevada May 18 April 7 257 New Hampshire May 11 April 15 55 New Jersey June 1 April 15 6,952 New Mexico May 18 April 18 80 New York June 1 April 15 21,812 North Carolina May 11 April 15 251 North Dakota June 29 May 4 149 Ohio May 18 April 15 716 Oklahoma June 15 April 15 357 Oregon May 25 April 17 131 Pennsylvania June 1 April 15 1,707 Rhode Island June 8 April 23 438 South Carolina June 1 April 15 217 South Dakota June 22 May 10 94 Tennessee May 25 April 4 231 Texas June 1 April 15 957 Utah June 15 April 24 202 Vermont May 4 April 1 40 Virginia June 8 April 23 763 Washington May 18 April 5 694 West Virginia May 4 April 14 22 Wisconsin May 18 April 11 302 Wyoming May 25 April 30 243

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bruce Barcott Leafly Senior Editor