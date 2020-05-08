Industry Why cannabis delivery is about more than transporting herb Presented By HERB May 8, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint HERB, delivering hand-picked cannabis products to homes all over Los Angeles.

Cannabis brought to your doorstep is still a distant dream in many states, but in California, cannabis delivery is thriving. California’s stay-at-home orders caused a giant spike in the delivery business in 2020, but before any of us had ever heard of coronavirus, 200 or so cannabis delivery operations were already licensed in the state, including HERB in Los Angeles.

Cannabis delivery is a life-changing service for many people—and sometimes, you need your cannabis free of complications like traffic, crowds, and poor selection. To no one’s surprise, getting goods and services on-demand has become the norm, and it might just stay that way.

Without setting foot in a dispensary, a few critical parts of the cannabis buying experience can go missing. Most notably: budtending. HERB is making sure that its customers don’t miss the insights and suggestions that budtenders provide too much by delivering educational resources, convenience, and curated menus all over the city.

Making the dispensary experience virtual

In the cannabis delivery space, some dispensaries are better than others—and it can be hard enough to choose a service in the first place, even before you figure out what you want to order. Do you go for the one with low prices, but limited information on the menu? Hit up the one with the biggest selection and Google everything on the menu? Select the cheapest? The fastest?

HERB, which delivers cannabis in Los Angeles, takes a unique approach to keep the human element in weed delivery: quality over quantity.

“We don’t want our members to have to wade through all of the products with poor value, taste, consistency, potency, or whatever it might be,” explains HERB co-founder Bobby Vecchio. “We want to help them cut through the confusion and provide only the best options.”

Providing the best options means only carrying products that have been vetted by staff members, which can be a valuable service (and a tall order) in a supersaturated California market. HERB ultimately stocks only about 5% of the products they sample, but their nose for quality doesn’t mean the selection is small. Their selection is on par with that of any neighborhood dispensary you could physically visit: including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, vape devices, vape carts, and whatever else you’re looking for – all browsable from your couch.

Creating a reliable marijuana delivery service

As anyone who’s ever gotten pizza delivered knows, a lot can go wrong: long wait times, wrong orders, lousy service. But while even some bad pizza can be good, a wrong cannabis order is almost always just annoying.

Building trust among customers can be difficult, especially with limited time with them in person. To make sure they continue to show up for customers, HERB’s strategy for building relationships starts with a membership program. Before they order, customers sign up, get a discount and some swag, and start ordering.

They maintain their customer relationships by taking a careful look at every step of the marijuana delivery process and making improvements where it’s necessary. Each driver is carefully screened and trained, and deliveries typically arrive in 15 to 45 minutes. If a product’s defective, they’ll come back out and exchange it. To keep the line of communication open, customers can call to ask questions at any time along the way.

And the best part? HERB’s weed delivery service is free.

There when it counts

For many, cannabis delivery isn’t just about convenience—it’s sometimes necessary, especially for medical cannabis users with serious illnesses that don’t allow them to leave their homes. It can be hard to get access to reliable supply and quality products for people who need it most, whether those barriers are financial or mobility-related.

With HERB, everyone gets friendly, reliable delivery complete with a host of compassionate discounts for those experiencing hardship, senior citizens, and active military personnel. As a display of compassion and care, they reinvest 1% of monthly gross income to create medical cannabis care packages for their members most in need.

Times are changing, and the marijuana delivery boom is just getting started. HERB has already managed to establish plenty of practices that help consumers and their community, proving that even if cannabis moves entirely online, there’s still plenty of heart left in the business and in LA.