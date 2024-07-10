Industry

What are you smoking? New York’s best bud

Published on July 10, 2024
An abstract scene of New York City on top of a globe with colorful smoke rising into the sky

Discover New York's best cannabis info and culture today, including strains, dispensaries, events, education and more.

How to support New York's licensed dispensaries and brands image
Industry
How to support New York’s licensed dispensaries and brands
Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall
July 7, 2024
New York’s favorite cannabis strains

Best strains to grow in New York this year image
Best strains to grow in New York this year
Anthony DiMeo
New York’s top 10 weed strains of 2022 image
New York’s top 10 weed strains of 2022
Mikhail Harrison and Calvin Stovall
AJ's Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023 image
AJ’s Sour Diesel—Flowerhouse, NY, fall/winter 2023
Leafly Staff
Good Grades dispensary Weekly Report Card image
Good Grades dispensary Weekly Report Card
Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall

New York’s favorite cannabis brands

28 grams of game: GUMBO's Luka Brazi image
28 grams of game: GUMBO’s Luka Brazi
28 grams of game: Shiest Bubz is legend image
28 grams of game: Shiest Bubz is legend
28 grams of game: Eduardo Whittington of Lobo Cannagars image
28 grams of game: Eduardo Whittington of Lobo Cannagars
28 grams of game: Sakara Barnes image
28 grams of game: Sakara Barnes
The 10 best blunt wraps for 2023 image
The 10 best blunt wraps for 2023
28 grams of game: Eduardo Whittington of Lobo Cannagars image
28 grams of game: Eduardo Whittington of Lobo Cannagars
What are you smoking? Erykah Badu image
What are you smoking? Erykah Badu
28 grams of game: Yung LB image
28 grams of game: Yung LB

New York’s favorite cannabis experiences

NYC’s weed museum, The House of Cannabis image
NYC’s weed museum, The House of Cannabis
Amelia Williams
New Cookies store lights up downtown NYC image
New Cookies store lights up downtown NYC
Mikhail Harrison
Legacy NYC art gallery gifts MRTA-compliant weed image
Legacy NYC art gallery gifts MRTA-compliant weed
Meg Schmidt
Charting Harlem’s long history as a hotbed for cannabis culture image
Charting Harlem’s long history as a hotbed for cannabis culture
Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall

New York’s favorite budtenders

New Yorkers may soon be buying weed from union budtenders image
New Yorkers may soon be buying weed from union budtenders
December 5, 2022
American budtenders' best strains of 2023 image
American budtenders’ best strains of 2023
December 5, 2023
Meet Mandi Drake, a budtender of the year image
Meet Mandi Drake, a budtender of the year
October 20, 2022

New York cannabis news

What’s next for New York’s legal weed rollout in 2023? image
What’s next for New York’s legal weed rollout in 2023?
New York’s illicit weed products are weak and full of toxins, study finds image
New York’s illicit weed products are weak and full of toxins, study finds
New York will allow homegrown cannabis image
New York will allow homegrown cannabis
Regulators buy New York’s first legal weed products image
Regulators buy New York’s first legal weed products
How and where to buy legal weed in New York [Updated February 2023] image
How and where to buy legal weed in New York [Updated February 2023]
New York approves first 36 adult-use dispensaries image
New York approves first 36 adult-use dispensaries
New York City has more than 1,200 unlicensed weed stores, and one legal one image
New York City has more than 1,200 unlicensed weed stores, and one legal one
NYC Mayor Adams defies state’s desire to crack down on gifting stores image
NYC Mayor Adams defies state’s desire to crack down on gifting stores

Visitor’s Guide: Find New York’s best bud

New York City weed visitor's guide 2023 and 2024 image
New York City weed visitor’s guide 2023 and 2024
New Yorkers—Order your legal weed for pickup like it's chinese takeout image
New Yorkers—Order your legal weed for pickup like it’s chinese takeout

Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall
Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall
Dan Reagans is a veteran journalist now living in Los Angeles. The Harlem native has covered culture and media for over a decade. Calvin Stovall is Leafly's East Coast Editor.
View Dan Reagans and Calvin Stovall's articles

The latest in Industry

