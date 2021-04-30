Lifestyle 6 ways to support Black cannabis in Washington D.C. Umarah Mughnee April 30, 2021 (Image courtesy of Cannaclusive)

Initiative 71 continues to make Washington D.C. a spring of cannabis innovation. Moonlighting as I-71, The District’s cannabis policy makes weed legal to possess both recreationally and medically. That’s where the extraordinary qualities of the D.C. cannabis scene begin.

Simply put, consumers pay for non-cannabis items, such as lighters or art prints, and obtain “gifted” cannabis as part of the purchase. Even though this policy puts restrictions around recreational selling in the District, it still provides the space and opportunity for Black cannabis businesses to thrive.

The rise of the #BuyBlack movement

The #BuyBlack movement isn’t new, and supporting Black businesses is a bedrock concept for many Black people already.

After the protests for the justice of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and far too many more, brands both big and small began adjusting strategies using brand activism, aligning themselves with more pro-Black messaging and intentionality.

#ShopBlack and #BuyBlack campaigns have flourished in the wake of recent events and in the name of more conscious consumerism.

Coupled with the fact that D.C. is a hub of small and local businesses that break bread together, it’s easy to see how a robust ecosystem supported by policy and community alike has been created.

How does buying Black help?

Supporting Black businesses is one of the many ways in which we can compensate for cannabis injustice. With less than 2% of reported cannabis business owners being Black, it’s clear there are many areas for improvement.

This racial disparity and the fact that Black people are 264% more likely than white people to get arrested for cannabis possession give cause for supporting Black cannabis businesses all over the United States – including the District.

Here are 6 Black brands doing their part in keeping cannabis culture alive in Chocolate City.

The Potluck DC

Product spotlight: infused seamoss

The Potluck DC hit the scene by offering a well-rounded approach to indulging all types of cannabis users. One word: sustainability. Not only do they grow their bud from seed to flower, but they also pair their top-shelf product with educational content, like financial and horticulture insights for urban farmers and everyone in between.

NFSD

Product spotlight: trendy tie dye athleisure

NFSD is a premiere delivery service that elevates the district with 100% natural and kitchen-made products. More specifically, using their skills as a chef and cannabis specialist, NFSD creates products that are good for the skin and spirit. Imagine an entire meal of these delectable delights. Definitely worth a try when in D.C.

Pink Stone DC

Product spotlight: “Chill” playlist series

D.C. is a very social scene. Luckily, this Black cannabis business is socially-centered. Pink Stone DC curates online and offline “dope social experiences” for cannabis lovers to come, take a load off, and be themselves. The company has abided by pandemic precautions in the last year, so it’s best to join their newsletter to keep up with all the hottest weed events in D.C.

Kinfolk

Product spotlight: Mumbo Sauce

If you’re looking to use your medical marijuana card, Kinfolk dispensary sits in the heart of downtown, D.C. They believe in the power of community and expose that value through their strains and smokes. The name itself screams stand together in solidarity; cannabis is just an avenue to get there.

Beedible

Product spotlight: CBD infused Red Blend

You can find two of your favorite things in one package with Beedible. Cannabis and wine! Whatever your favorite wine is, they have you covered. Grab a Zinfandel or even a Red Blend; these treats will be a perfect addition to your hot girl summer.

Toke.DC

Product spotlight: Chocolate Chai tea x gifted Waffle Cone

Rise and shine! Toke.DC is ripe for waking and baking. This company includes a curated selection of herbal tea blends to accompany their top-shelf herb picks. Ease yourself into your morning with a couple of treats from Toke.DC. You deserve it.

