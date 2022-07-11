Politics When did your state legalize marijuana? Bruce Barcott July 11, 2022 More states legalize cannabis every year. Do you remember when your state voted to free the plant? (AdobeStock)

With nearly half of all Americans now living in a state that has legalized the adult use of cannabis, it can be hard to keep track of which state legalized when.

That’s why we’re keeping track of it for you. Here’s our running record of each state’s legalization vote, the first day it was legal for all adults to possess marijuana, and the first day retail weed stores opened.

For more information on state legalization and your state’s current cannabis laws, limits, and regulations, check out Leafly’s Ultimate Guide to Legalization.

We’ll update this list as more states legalize. Click on the state name below for a deeper dive into that state’s current cannabis laws.

Recreational (adult use) legalization

State Election Date Possession Legal Stores Opened Alaska Nov. 4, 2014 Nov. 5, 2014 Oct. 29, 2016 Arizona Nov. 3, 2020 Nov. 30, 2020 Jan. 22, 2021 California Nov. 8, 2016 Nov. 9, 2016 Jan. 1, 2018 Colorado Nov. 6, 2012 Dec. 10, 2012 Jan. 1, 2014 Connecticut June 22, 2021* July 1, 2021 TBD Illinois May 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 Jan. 1, 2020 Maine Nov. 10, 2016 Jan. 1, 2016 Oct. 9, 2020 Massachusetts Nov. 8, 2016 Dec. 15, 2016 Nov. 20, 2018 Michigan Nov. 6, 2018 Nov. 16, 2018 Dec. 1, 2019 Montana Nov. 3, 2020 Jan. 1, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Nevada Nov. 8, 2016 Jan. 1, 2017 July 1, 2017 New Jersey Nov. 3, 2020 Jan. 1, 2021 April 21, 2022 New Mexico April 12, 2021* April 12, 2021 April 1, 2022 New York March 31, 2021* March 31, 2021 TBD Oregon Nov. 4, 2014 Nov. 5, 2014 Oct. 1, 2016 Rhode Island May 25, 2022* May 25, 2022* TBD Vermont Jan. 22, 2018* July 1, 2018 TBD Virginia April 11, 2020 July 1, 2021 TBD Washington Nov. 6, 2012 Dec. 6, 2012 July 8, 2014

