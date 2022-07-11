When did your state legalize marijuana?

 Loading…
With nearly half of all Americans now living in a state that has legalized the adult use of cannabis, it can be hard to keep track of which state legalized when.

That’s why we’re keeping track of it for you. Here’s our running record of each state’s legalization vote, the first day it was legal for all adults to possess marijuana, and the first day retail weed stores opened.

For more information on state legalization and your state’s current cannabis laws, limits, and regulations, check out Leafly’s Ultimate Guide to Legalization.

We’ll update this list as more states legalize. Click on the state name below for a deeper dive into that state’s current cannabis laws.

Recreational (adult use) legalization

StateElection DatePossession LegalStores Opened
AlaskaNov. 4, 2014Nov. 5, 2014Oct. 29, 2016
ArizonaNov. 3, 2020Nov. 30, 2020Jan. 22, 2021
CaliforniaNov. 8, 2016Nov. 9, 2016Jan. 1, 2018
ColoradoNov. 6, 2012Dec. 10, 2012Jan. 1, 2014
ConnecticutJune 22, 2021*July 1, 2021TBD
IllinoisMay 31, 2019May 31, 2019Jan. 1, 2020
MaineNov. 10, 2016Jan. 1, 2016Oct. 9, 2020
MassachusettsNov. 8, 2016Dec. 15, 2016Nov. 20, 2018
MichiganNov. 6, 2018Nov. 16, 2018Dec. 1, 2019
MontanaNov. 3, 2020Jan. 1, 2021Jan. 1, 2022
NevadaNov. 8, 2016Jan. 1, 2017July 1, 2017
New JerseyNov. 3, 2020Jan. 1, 2021April 21, 2022
New MexicoApril 12, 2021*April 12, 2021April 1, 2022
New YorkMarch 31, 2021*March 31, 2021TBD
OregonNov. 4, 2014Nov. 5, 2014Oct. 1, 2016
Rhode IslandMay 25, 2022*May 25, 2022*TBD
VermontJan. 22, 2018*July 1, 2018TBD
VirginiaApril 11, 2020July 1, 2021TBD
WashingtonNov. 6, 2012Dec. 6, 2012July 8, 2014
* Denotes a state that legalized via the state legislature. Date listed is when the governor signed the bill into law.

Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

