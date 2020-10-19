Science & tech 5 vape trends we love… and a few we’d care to forget Presented By Vessel October 19, 2020 Courtesy of Vessel.

Vaping has come a long way, especially in the last few years. As the practice becomes more mainstream, innovative companies are creating better, more tailored experiences—and users have more choices in finding their perfect device.

With so much creativity in the industry, there’s something new and exciting emerging every day. But at the same time, there are plenty of tired old habits that can’t seem to die.

From environmental impact to product affordability, here’s some of the best (and the worst) in vaping trends.

Love: Safety first

More cannabis users than ever have an eye for safety, especially after the VAPI crisis of 2019 and 2020. But it’s important to not just pay attention to the contents of your cart, but the inner workings of your battery to avoid inhaling risky chemicals, as evidenced by a recent study that found some tank vapes are more likely to leech heavy metals like copper and lead into vapor.

Vape manufacturers are starting to take note. Some pen companies, like Vessel, have always designed their devices with the air intake at the top of the device or completely away from internal components, instead of the bottom. It means you’re inhaling the cleanest vapor possible—not vapor that has traveled all the way through your battery before reaching your lungs.

Of course, there are still cheap vapes out there, which is why it’s important to keep an eye on the brands that are doing it right.

Hate: Bulky hardware

It’s 2020 and people still expect us to buy cheap, clunky batteries—or “upgrade” to a big, ugly rechargeable—when the technology has so far surpassed it. If you know where to look, you can get a high-quality battery with great draws that fits nicely in both your hand and your pocket. Every Vessel product offers a better vaping experience than the most elaborate gadgets in a compact, sleek package.

Love: Form meets function

Courtesy of Vessel.

Gone are the days of identical silver batteries and clunky vapes that look like something from an ‘80s sci-fi flick. Product designers are stepping up to create sleek designs to match the user’s style—and since many users carry their pen around every day, it’s about time.

You can now find a pen or battery to match almost any aesthetic. Real walnut, natural leather, or premium matte aluminum are all interesting finishes available to consumers who want premium detail. For those who want bold, colorful statements there are devices for you too!

Hate: Disposable vapes

Sure, one-time-use pens can be convenient. But their impact on the environment and your wallet certainly are not. Why pay extra for a battery that’s going to end up in the landfill right away? The better option is to invest in a high-quality reusable vape battery that’s easy to cart around just in case.

Love: Sustainable products

Courtesy of Vessel.

Let’s be honest: Even if you’re avoiding disposable pens, between throwaway cartridges and cheap batteries, vaping still has a high potential of creating waste. That’s why it’s important to get a rechargeable battery that’s built to last, because the longer your pen lasts, the more pens stay out of the landfill. It’s not just good for the consumer, it’s the responsible thing to do.

Some companies go a step further—because it’s not enough to just cause less harm. Companies like Vessel work hard to make batteries that use power judiciously and incorporate battery saving features like auto shut-off and power toggles that can add weeks and months to the life of your battery.

Love: Universally compatible hardware

Courtesy of Vessel.

For a while, some high-end vape companies tried to push proprietary cartridges on people—but if you’re investing in a nice vaporizer that’s going to last a long time, versatility is key. More and more top-shelf vape manufacturers are supporting standard 510-thread cartridges, giving consumers of discerning taste the freedom they deserve.

Hate: Prices higher than you’ll ever be

With so many companies trying to ride the coattails of the vaping craze, you’ll see a ton of heavily-branded mediocre products at inflated prices. Consumers are way smarter than that—and have so many better options that work perfectly while still fitting your budget.

Love: Infinite options

As cannabis—and vaping in general—becomes more mainstream, consumers have more choice than ever in what their device does and how it fits into their lives. Whether you’re a homebody looking for discreet storage and a homebase for charging, or an adventurer looking for a rugged device with a little extra cartridge capacity and a protective case, you can get exactly what you want à la carte or build your own kit.