How to decarboxylate and infuse cannabis without an oven

If you’ve never made your own edibles, it may surprise you that you can’t just throw raw cannabis into some butter. First, it has to go through a process called decarboxylation— exposed to a low level of heat for a while to activate cannabinoids like THC that actually get you high. Typically, this takes hours in a kitchen, paying close attention to get the perfect balance so none of your flower is wasted.

If you don’t have the supplies, time, or motivation, there are easier, all-in-one solutions: The Ardent FX or Ardent Nova, kitchen-free cannabis decarboxylators and mess-free edible makers. All it takes is a Nova or FX and a power outlet to activate your cannabis perfectly with no need to stress about timing or equipment. When the time comes to actually make that edible, you can do that in the Nova or the high-tech Ardent FX, too. All it takes is a push of a button.

Ardent Nova and FX are like Easy Bakes and Instant Pots specially made for cannabis edibles—and make the whole process simple and effortless. Even cleanup is a breeze: Simply remove the FX from its detachable base and power supply, then place it in the dishwasher. The Nova easily hand-washes between uses.

People get really opinionated about the right way to decarb. Some people swear by an intricate process with a pressure cooker. Others go through rolls and rolls of parchment paper to preserve their cannabis in the oven. The crock pot is easier, but much less effective.

But even practiced cannabis chefs struggle to get it right: Decades of prohibition means that decarb methods have traveled like a game of telephone, and a lot of crucial information gets lost in the process. With Ardent’s lab-tested, advanced decarboxylators, the science is finally above-board— and is accurate each and every time, so you get the most out of even a single gram of cannabis.

Set it and forget it

Most people don’t have time to hover around the oven for hours, much less develop a perfect sense of timing over multiple batches or sift through online forums for tips and tricks. The Ardent Nova and FX are designed to get the maximum benefit from your flower every time, whether it’s fresh or cured.

Ardent’s devices make it so you don’t have to worry about the science, but in case you’re curious: It has to do with the bioavailability of cannabinoids, or how readily the plant compounds inside THC absorb into your body. When you apply heat to cannabis, it becomes more bioavailable. Heat from smoking or vaping is enough for absorption through our lungs, but not through our digestive systems. So for the best edibles, you need to heat your material for long enough to make it digestible, but not so long that you start burning off the good stuff.

The Ardent Nova and FX are designed to decarb in a way that pressure cookers, crock pots, and ovens simply can’t. Using advanced logic, dual sensors, and a proprietary thermal blanket that wraps around the entire device, these devices deliver precise, even heating cycles to unlock your cannabis without any degradation.

But all you really need to know is that you can plug in the Nova or FX, and within 90 minutes to two hours, you have perfectly activated bud. If you’re looking to infuse your cannabis into oil afterwards, you can do it just as easily in both devices, whether it’s olive, coconut, or your other favorite oil. The optional FX Infusion Press—like a coffee press, but for cannabis oil—helps keep the straining process tidy, too.

Super-discreet

Baking edibles takes over not just your entire kitchen, but your entire house. Between decarbing, infusing, and baking, it’s a multi-step process that takes at least a day, and your entire home smells like cannabis the whole time. It’s just not practical for people with kids or nosy neighbors. Cooking smells are great when it’s regular brownies, but can be a huge pain when they’re ‘special’ brownies.

These Ardent devices are low-profile: They’re small and keep conspicuous odors contained, so your cannabis isn’t spread out over the counter or wafting toward disapproving noses. Since all you need is an outlet, it’s as small-space-friendly as it is roommate-friendly, so anybody can enjoy fresh, homemade cannabis products, wherever they are.

Don’t let the small size fool you, though. The smaller Nova can decarb up to an ounce of plant material, while the slightly larger FX can activate up to four ounces.

Instant edibles from a single device

After decarbing your flower, kief, or concentrates with either device, you can use it right away in your favorite recipes—not just tasty treats, but tinctures, capsules, topicals, and anything else you can dream up.. But for a worry-free (and mess-free) option, infused oils come together right in your Nova or FX using an optional silicone, food-grade sleeve. Ardent also offers “everything but the bud” all-in-one kits to make basic treats with the Nova, like a creamy ganache kit with pre-made dark chocolate shells for tasty truffles, extra-special magic shell for your frozen treats, and small-batch caramel.

Upgrade to the Ardent FX for the full “Easy Bake Oven” experience. Ardent’s deliciously diverse selection of sweet and savory treats come together right in your FX: cloud cakes, apple pie, even gravy and stuffing. Using accessories like the Double Lifter tray, edibles are easier than pie. (They also include pie.)

Both novice and practiced chefs can transform the way they consume edibles. The Ardent Nova and FX devices take all the guesswork out of complicated kitchen chores, and they can travel anywhere with you. Give them a try today.

