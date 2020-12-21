Science & tech How Select fixed the unpredictability of edibles with nanoemulsion Presented By Select December 21, 2020

We all know the reputation of the classic cannabis brownie, whether we’ve experienced it or not: an hour or two of nothing, followed by a melt-into-the-couch experience. Some people are into that cannabis cliff-dive—and if you are, you do you. For the rest of us, there’s a better edible.

Nano edibles, like Nano Gummies by Select, are a discreet, gentle alternative to the traditional edible. They’re just as convenient, discreet, and portable, but kick in quickly with effects closer to smoking or vaping than your typical homemade cannabis cookie.

The best part: They’re available in legal cannabis states throughout the U.S. Here’s how Select fixed the infamous edible issues in a tasty, convenient gummy.

The science behind traditional edibles

“When the edibles kick in” is a meme for a reason—remember the cop who called 911 after eating an edible? It’s jarring to go from two hours of complete sobriety to deeply feel the effects of THC in just a couple of minutes, but there’s a scientific explanation for why this happens.

Cannabinoids are extremely fat-soluble, so traditional edibles, like the kind that can be made in an average kitchen, rely on fat to deliver cannabis into your body. It’s a reliable way to make an edible, but it hits your system differently, biologically-speaking. When it’s delivered in fat, THC doesn’t hit your system until digestion, potentially delaying the effects for hours. The dramatic onset comes from how it’s absorbed after that long waiting period—through the liver. That process alters cannabinoids on the molecular level, which is why edibles give that unique kind of high.

Building a better edible—with water

Nano edibles work differently. Thanks to a process called nano-emulsion, edibles like Nano Gummies are able to use water-soluble cannabinoids, not fat-soluble. But cannabinoids won’t cling to water on their own.

You’re probably familiar with emulsion as a basic concept: It’s the process that keeps your salad dressings held together. For this to actually work with cannabis, the mixture needs to be stable for the long-term, so the process has to happen at a microscopic level. Enter nano-emulsion, an all-natural process done at a teeny-tiny scale that allows ingested cannabis to bypass the metabolic limitations of fat-based edibles.

A much better buzz

Here’s what it means for you: Water-based nanoemulsions absorb much more quickly. Because that journey is shorter—and doesn’t have to wind all the way through your guts—you’re getting a more straightforward dose of cannabinoids, offering a high closer to one you get from smoking or vaping. No waiting for the other cannabis shoe to drop. No sudden vibe-killing crash.

It also takes a lot of the guesswork out of edibles. The dose is much more reliable, and because it kicks in quickly, you’re not waiting hours to make adjustments. Select Nano Gummies usually have an onset of between 15-20 minutes. This mellow and predictable, user-friendly high is perfect for a nervous first-time cannabis user, or a long-time fan looking for something that won’t ruin a party.

More of the good stuff

Although the high isn’t as strong, emerging research shows these kinds of edibles could be much more potent. A randomized, controlled trial out of Colorado State University in March 2020 found that water-soluble CBD had more than four times the bioavailability of fat-soluble CBD. That means that more of it gets absorbed into your system, rather than getting lost along the way.

Available in select states

Nano Gummies are available in California, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Nevada, are coming soon to Colorado and other markets. Follow Select on Instagram for the latest news on Select Nano Gummy launches.

