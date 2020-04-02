What is a gravity bong and how do you make one?

Do gravity bongs get you higher?

A gravity bong, also known as a geeb, is a cannabis consumption method that uses two empty plastic bottles to funnel smoke through water and push it into the consumer’s lungs. Gravity bongs work by submerging a small bottle with a bowl of cannabis on top in a larger bottle or bucket of water. While lighting the cannabis, slowly draw the bottle out of the water to fill with smoke from the burning cannabis. Unscrew the lid, put your mouth over the bottle’s opening, and push the bottle down to let gravity propel the cannabis smoke into your lungs. Voila!

The short answer is yes. Gravity bongs force heavily concentrated smoke into your lungs, filling them to capacity beyond the average hit from a pipe or joint. When you inhale the contents of the smoky bottle into your lungs, you are essentially breathing in the smoke from an entire bowl of cannabis in one go. For this reason, gravity bongs are certainly not for the faint of heart. A tried-and-true method of old school cannabis consumers, it delivers a powerful hit of THC that may be too much for an inexperienced cannabis beginner.

However, if you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia and feel like getting crafty with your cannabis consumption, here’s a handy guide to creating your own gravity bong using a few everyday household objects. (Disclaimer: Inhaling combustible materials from a plastic smoking device may be hazardous to your health. Proceed at your own discretion!)

Are gravity bongs worth making or buying?

If you’re new to cannabis or have a low tolerance, you probably don’t want to start with a gravity bong. But for intermediate to advanced consumers, making a gravity bong is a fun, easy DIY project that ensures a fast delivery of your favorite strain. Not the crafty type? You can buy gravity bongs to add to your collection of hardware and bust one out whenever you want a unique and potent smoke session.

Are water bottles safe to use?

Many homemade bongs or smoking devices are made using single-use plastic bottles, which contain PETE or PET (polyethylene terephthalate) that can release chemicals when heated (like how the water from a bottle that’s been left in a hot car can taste odd). You may pull these chemicals into your lungs when applying heat to your gravity bong.

Research is still being conducted on what sort of impact this type of exposure may have on your health. Many cannabis consumers prefer to use glass or silicone smoking devices and avoid plastic as a precaution. If you choose to make homemade gravity bongs and other smoking devices out of plastic materials, be aware of the risks and proceed with caution.

How to make a homemade gravity bong

First, gather the following items:

Plastic bottle (any size, but 16-20 oz is ideal)

Bucket or 2-liter plastic bottle

Aluminum foil

Box cutter or sharp knife

Poking device

Cannabis strains of your choice (at least one gram)

Gravity bongs can be a bit intimidating if you don’t know where to start, but the procedure is more straightforward than you might imagine. It just requires a little ingenuity, some creative efforts, and the determination to make it work, and in less than 10 minutes you can construct your very own gravity bong using materials you probably already have at home.

Step 1: Cut the smaller bottle

Use your box cutter to cut the bottom off your smaller bottle. The more of the bottle that remains, the larger the hit you’ll receive, so be careful not to trim too much off the bottom of the bottle.

Step 2: Cut the larger bottle

Cut the bottom off your larger 2-liter bottle and fill it with water. If you’re using a bucket, fill your bucket with water.

Step 3: Make a hole in the bottle cap

Unscrew the cap to your smaller bottle and use your box cutter or scissors to make a hole in the bottle cap. It should be big enough to draw air through, but not so big that the foil (and cannabis) will fall through into the water.

Step 4: Shape the foil bowl

Wrap the cap in aluminum foil, shaping the foil to create a small “bowl” divot for your cannabis. You can shape the bowl to be as deep as you’d like, and the foil will keep your cannabis from falling into the water below. You may need to cut off excess foil and shape it to avoid spilling cannabis. Health hack: if you’re looking to spare your lungs, try this metal bowl piece specifically designed to be used for gravity bongs.

Step 5: Poke holes in foil

Use your sharp poking tool to make holes in the aluminum foil. Be careful not to rip the foil! You’ll need about 3-5 holes for proper ventilation.

Step 6: Load cannabis in bottle cap

Load cannabis strains of your choice into the foil-wrapped bottle cap, but don’t screw the cap on yet.

Step 7: Submerge small water bottle

Here’s the tricky part: Submerge the smaller bottle in the filled bottom half of the larger bottle (or bucket) until just the cap remains above water. Carefully screw the foil-wrapped bottle cap back onto the bottle.

Step 8: Light your cannabis

Light the cannabis and slowly pull the smaller bottle upwards out of the water while the bottle fills with smoke. If the bottle doesn’t fill with smoke, you may need to check and make sure that your cap is fully screwed on, and that there are no holes or gaps in the side of the bottle. Any leaks could compromise your gravity bong, and some trial and error may be required before your first successful attempt at a functional device.

Step 9: Unscrew the cap

Once your bottle is filled with smoke, carefully unscrew the cap and put your mouth over the bottle opening.

Step 10: Push the bottle into the water

Gently push the bottle back into the water. As the water enters the bottle, the smoke will be pushed into your lungs.

The cannabis smoke will be cooler, having been filtered through the water, but it will deliver a powerful hit of THC. For best effects, prepare yourself and don’t force yourself to inhale too much smoke. This has the potential to make even the most veteran of cannabis consumers cough, so proceed with caution!

How often does the foil in your gravity bong need to be changed?

You can reuse the foil in your gravity bong. Don’t worry about changing it unless you rip the foil or if the holes get clogged and prevent adequate ventilation, at which point you should swap it out with some new foil.

Lisa Rough Lisa is a former associate editor at Leafly, where she specialized in legislative cannabis policy and industry topics. View Lisa Rough's articles