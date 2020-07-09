Intro to e-rigs: the new way to dab

Are nails and torches gone forever?

Though e-rigs and e-nails may be the latest categories of cannabis tech to gain acclaim within the cannabis community, they have not always been amazing. The first generation of devices was pricey, and they had their issues when it came to functionality and quality. There will always be a loyal group of people that simply enjoy the process of using a torch, but the portable e-rigs and e-nails that we’re seeing these days are definitely making the dabbing process more convenient and accessible.

Before, it was common to hear users complain about issues with the battery and/or the amount of oil their e-rig could handle per dab. But over the years, manufacturers have been learning and have begun to create new tech that functions supremely well and is reasonably priced.

Instead of using a torch to heat a piece of quartz to an unknown temperature, these battery-powered products dial in the exact temp at the push of a button, and they do it in a matter of seconds.

In short, this is not to say that traditional dabbing will disappear forever. It will always be a personal preference. But it’s easy to see why e-nails and e-rigs are becoming more popular.

The difference between an e-nail and an e-rig

Before we take a look at different models and specifications of cannabis tech, there is one important thing to consider. Do you want a portable e-rig or a portable e-nail?

The difference between the two is that an e-rig is an all-in-one portable dab machine. An e-nail is just the heating element and banger – designed to work alongside your analog rigs.

If you already have an extensive glass collection that you would like to keep utilizing, you might want to stick with a portable e-nail. If you are open to a new system, check out the e-rigs.

Here are a few favorites in both categories:

Oura Dab Rig

Kandypens

There are many things to love about this product. Firstly, it comes with a lifetime guarantee on all of its parts. It’s nice to know that if you dish out the $350 for the device, it is covered no matter what issues may arise.

The Oura has an impressive heat-up time of five seconds and comes with quartz and ceramic bowl options. The handmade glass bulb is a nice touch of craftsmanship, and a forward stride for e-rigs in the future. By proving an e-rig has the ability to handle unique glass, new worlds are opened up for glass blowing artists to create unique pieces for it.

This e-rig has four settings for temperature – from 620°F and 1090°F. And while it’s not ideal for low temp dabs, it’s great for thick clouds.

Peak Smart Rig

Puffco

The OG of modern e-rigs! The Puffco Peak set the standard for quality in the market with its sturdy and early entry into the e-rig category.

Not only does the Peak look amazing, but it also excels at temperature control. With four temperature options that range between 450°F and 600°F, the machine was designed with flavor in mind. If low-temp dabs are your thing, this is the e-rig for you.

The Puffco Peak even has intelligent heat calibration to make sure that the bowl stays at a consistent temperature throughout your entire session. The standard Peak recently went down in price to $300 – making it even more tempting than it already is. You can also find a wide assortment of custom glass pieces for it right on the Puffco website.

Connect Vaporizer

G Pen

This is the first portable e-nail to really garner a lot of attention. It’s no surprise that it comes from G Pen, with its great reputation for creating solid products.

Essentially, the G Pen Connect is a suped-up dab pen atomizer that can fit on your bong. It is the most portable device on this list, and at $150, it is also the most reasonably priced. The glass-to-glass fitting allows you to utilize all your pre-existing glass – helping you transform any favorite pieces that you already own.

The Connect provides four options for temperature; however, like vape pens, these settings are organized by voltage instead of temperature. What differentiates this from vape pen technology is that it hits like a dab – full force! Function is everything, and the Connect’s incredible design ensures that it functions well!

The SWITCH

Dr. Dabber

This is a machine that was built to live up to the expectations of the heavy dabber. Noticeably bigger than its competitors, the Switch sacrificed a little portability for the sake of function.

To start, the Switch has the ability to vape oil and flower, and it offers 25 different heat settings – an astounding number in comparison to some competitors. Second, unlike the other e-rigs, the Switch can get through a week of use (150 cycles) on a single charge.

The 50mm glass fitting looks otherworldly – especially if you are used to something closer to 14mm, and the Switch’s induction heating element allows the electronics to be completely sealed off from the heating element. At $340, it is definitely on the more expensive side, but it lives up to the price and is built like a tank.

Carta Vape Rig V2

Focus V

Coming in at $250, the Carta Vape Rig V2 is the most affordable e-rig on this list. This is the only e-rig with removable batteries, which is a bonus because it gives you the option of carrying extra instead of being completely reliant on finding a power outlet.

The Carta has the ability to vape both flower and oil, and it provides four heat settings; however, you can get a wider range of temperatures by connecting to the device with Bluetooth and controlling the temperature with an app. It provides great features at a great price.