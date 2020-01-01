 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by 14er

About this product

Named after a dear friend of 14er, as well as the strains heritage. This strain is also referred to as “Deadhead Jamaican Cross”. Crossing Deadhead OG and T.R.U.T.H resulted in a flavorful hybrid that is earthy, sour and skunky. The OG funk mixed with Jamaican landrace genetics resulted in something truly special. It’s that familiar OG with just a touch of jerk spice added to it. Expect a heavy body high with pain relieving abilities. The 14er family is rather grateful for this fine specimen. And Dave. Dave’s great too.

