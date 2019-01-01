 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal

Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal

by 2 Roosters

Write a review
2 Roosters Books & Games Books Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal
2 Roosters Books & Games Books Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal
2 Roosters Books & Games Books Cannabis Strain Tracker - Guided Journal

$13.25MSRP

About this product

The Cannabis Strain Tracker provides cannabis users with a clear understanding about how each product, strain, method and dose impacts each person differently, allowing users to get the most value from the Cannabis plant. Benefits of strain tracking include learning how to use specific products for specific situations to customize effects, and avoiding products and strains that have unwanted negative side effects. The new guided journal lets users record and track the brand, strain, dispensary, potency, dose, taste, experience, mood and benefits. The easy-to-use guide also provides general information about cannabis, and helpful pages such as “Pros & Cons of Cannabis Delivery Methods,” “Know Your Terpenes,” and a glossary of terms. Hardcover with debossed title (includes Green Flower logo) 192 guided journal pages Green edge printed pages Bookmark ribbon Elastic band closure Contact us for additional Customizing Options

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

2 Roosters Logo
Promotional Products and Marketing Solutions