About this product

The Cannabis Strain Tracker provides cannabis users with a clear understanding about how each product, strain, method and dose impacts each person differently, allowing users to get the most value from the Cannabis plant. Benefits of strain tracking include learning how to use specific products for specific situations to customize effects, and avoiding products and strains that have unwanted negative side effects. The new guided journal lets users record and track the brand, strain, dispensary, potency, dose, taste, experience, mood and benefits. The easy-to-use guide also provides general information about cannabis, and helpful pages such as “Pros & Cons of Cannabis Delivery Methods,” “Know Your Terpenes,” and a glossary of terms. Hardcover with debossed title (includes Green Flower logo) 192 guided journal pages Green edge printed pages Bookmark ribbon Elastic band closure Contact us for additional Customizing Options