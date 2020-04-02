About this product

“Strawberry Fields Forever” is considered by many music historians to be the first psychedelic songs ever written by the Beatle. All four Beatles were cannabis lovers, so a strain named after their song is wonderfully poetic. This strain truly lives up to its name, with a sweet aroma that reminds us of its namesake Pro Tip: combine 3C Strawberry Fields with the 3C Illuminati for a DIY Hybrid with mind-blowing the flavor and a very, very intense whole-body effect.