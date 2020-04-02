Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
“Strawberry Fields Forever” is considered by many music historians to be the first psychedelic songs ever written by the Beatle. All four Beatles were cannabis lovers, so a strain named after their song is wonderfully poetic. This strain truly lives up to its name, with a sweet aroma that reminds us of its namesake Pro Tip: combine 3C Strawberry Fields with the 3C Illuminati for a DIY Hybrid with mind-blowing the flavor and a very, very intense whole-body effect.
on April 2nd, 2020
I really enjoyed this strawberry fields by 3C... (Strawberry CoughxSpace Queen)... The aroma is on the sweet side and the taste on the exhale 👍👍 Also exhaling through my nose brought a really tingly feeling at the tip & my eyes were watering 💦 will add to my rotation 😁
Glad to hear you enjoy Strawberry Fields Love26my26hubby26! Thank you for the review we appreciate you!
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.