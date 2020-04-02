 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3C Strawberry Fields

by 3C Farms

"Strawberry Fields Forever" is considered by many music historians to be the first psychedelic songs ever written by the Beatle. All four Beatles were cannabis lovers, so a strain named after their song is wonderfully poetic. This strain truly lives up to its name, with a sweet aroma that reminds us of its namesake Pro Tip: combine 3C Strawberry Fields with the 3C Illuminati for a DIY Hybrid with mind-blowing the flavor and a very, very intense whole-body effect.

Love26my26hubby26

I really enjoyed this strawberry fields by 3C... (Strawberry CoughxSpace Queen)... The aroma is on the sweet side and the taste on the exhale 👍👍 Also exhaling through my nose brought a really tingly feeling at the tip & my eyes were watering 💦 will add to my rotation 😁

from 3C Farmson April 9th, 2020

Glad to hear you enjoy Strawberry Fields Love26my26hubby26! Thank you for the review we appreciate you!

About this strain

Strawberry Fields

Terpenes
Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

About 3C Farms

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.