3C Farms
3C Strawberry Fields
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
“Strawberry Fields Forever” is considered by many music historians to be the first psychedelic songs ever written by the Beatle. All four Beatles were cannabis lovers, so a strain named after their song is wonderfully poetic. This strain truly lives up to its name, with a sweet aroma that reminds us of its namesake
Pro Tip: combine 3C Strawberry Fields with the 3C Illuminati for a DIY Hybrid with mind-blowing
the flavor and a very, very intense whole-body effect.
Strawberry Fields effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
