Logo for the brand 3C Farms

3C Farms

3C Strawberry Fields

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

“Strawberry Fields Forever” is considered by many music historians to be the first psychedelic songs ever written by the Beatle. All four Beatles were cannabis lovers, so a strain named after their song is wonderfully poetic. This strain truly lives up to its name, with a sweet aroma that reminds us of its namesake
Pro Tip: combine 3C Strawberry Fields with the 3C Illuminati for a DIY Hybrid with mind-blowing

the flavor and a very, very intense whole-body effect.

Strawberry Fields effects

Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!