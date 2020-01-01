About this product

Bulk CBC oil, or bulk cannabichromene oil, available in 20 kg/month. Typically 95% and higher CBC. Minimum order 1 kg. Our bulk CBC oil is the highest quality cannabichromene extract on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. It is a low to moderately viscous, orange-colored oil that will not crystallize. It should be stored in a cool, dark place out of direct light, as it can cause CBC to degrade into cannabicyclol, or CBL. What is CBC Oil? CBC is the abbreviation for cannabichromene and is typically the most prevalent “minor” cannabinoid in cannabis behind Δ9THC and CBD. It is not intoxicating and little is known about its capabilities as there have been few studies done on it CBC and its effectiveness on any specific condition. There are working theories that it may be useful in elevating mood without intoxication, but there are no definitive studies showing that this is true. We have seen extracts with higher concentrations of CBC perform better for mood-related issues, but this may be due to CBC working with other cannabinoids or a number of other factors.