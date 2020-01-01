 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Bulk CBC Oil

Bulk CBC Oil

by 3CHI

3CHI Other Miscellaneous Bulk CBC Oil

About this product

Bulk CBC oil, or bulk cannabichromene oil, available in 20 kg/month. Typically 95% and higher CBC. Minimum order 1 kg. Our bulk CBC oil is the highest quality cannabichromene extract on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. It is a low to moderately viscous, orange-colored oil that will not crystallize. It should be stored in a cool, dark place out of direct light, as it can cause CBC to degrade into cannabicyclol, or CBL. What is CBC Oil? CBC is the abbreviation for cannabichromene and is typically the most prevalent “minor” cannabinoid in cannabis behind Δ9THC and CBD. It is not intoxicating and little is known about its capabilities as there have been few studies done on it CBC and its effectiveness on any specific condition. There are working theories that it may be useful in elevating mood without intoxication, but there are no definitive studies showing that this is true. We have seen extracts with higher concentrations of CBC perform better for mood-related issues, but this may be due to CBC working with other cannabinoids or a number of other factors.

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.