  5. Bulk CBG Isolate

Bulk CBG Isolate

by 3CHI

3CHI Other Miscellaneous Bulk CBG Isolate

About this product

Bulk CBG isolate, or bulk cannabigerol isolate, is available up to 200 kg/month. Typically 99% and higher CBG. Minimum order 1 kg. Our bulk CBG isolate is the highest quality cannabigerol extract on the market. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal. It is a white to slightly off-white crystalline powder, What is CBG Isolate? CBG is the abbreviation for cannabigerol and is one of the more well-known “minor” cannabinoids in cannabis. It is typically found in very small percentages in standard hemp and marijuana flower. However, due to genetic breakthroughs in the hemp industry, CBG is now able to be grown as a major cannabinoid in certain varieties of CBG-dominant hemp flower. This breakthrough gives us access to naturally derived CBG, versus CBG synthesized in a lab.

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.