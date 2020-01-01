CBD Shaman Music CD
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$250.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
No stores nearby
Bulk CBN oil, consistently 80-99% CBN depending on extraction and conversion methods. 1 kg minimum purchase. Our bulk CBN oil is the highest quality THC-free, 100% hemp-derived CBN oil available on the market, typically with 80-99% CBN. We have multiple versions of CBN available at a variety of price points depending on the method used to produce the CBN. We have 3 versions of our CBN oil and isolate: - A highly viscous, light-to-dark amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize (80-90%) - A highly viscous, medium-to-dark amber, translucent oil that may crystallize (90-95%) - A crystallized solid (97-99.9%) CBN shows great promise for calming issues, especially at nighttime. It works well in vape products, tinctures, soft gels, gel caps, and can be turned into a water-soluble form as well (this is an additional cost if you want 3Chi to do this).
Be the first to review this product.