Bulk CBN oil, consistently 80-99% CBN depending on extraction and conversion methods. 1 kg minimum purchase.



Our bulk CBN oil is the highest quality THC-free, 100% hemp-derived CBN oil available on the market, typically with 80-99% CBN. We have multiple versions of CBN available at a variety of price points depending on the method used to produce the CBN. We have 3 versions of our CBN oil and isolate:



- A highly viscous, light-to-dark amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize (80-90%)



- A highly viscous, medium-to-dark amber, translucent oil that may crystallize (90-95%)



- A crystallized solid (97-99.9%)



CBN shows great promise for calming issues, especially at nighttime. It works well in vape products, tinctures, soft gels, gel caps, and can be turned into a water-soluble form as well (this is an additional cost if you want 3Chi to do this).