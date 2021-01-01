About this product
Bulk CBN oil, consistently 80-99% CBN depending on extraction and conversion methods. 1 kg minimum purchase.
Our bulk CBN oil is the highest quality THC-free, 100% hemp-derived CBN oil available on the market, typically with 80-99% CBN. We have multiple versions of CBN available at a variety of price points depending on the method used to produce the CBN. We have 3 versions of our CBN oil and isolate:
- A highly viscous, light-to-dark amber, translucent oil that will not crystallize (80-90%)
- A highly viscous, medium-to-dark amber, translucent oil that may crystallize (90-95%)
- A crystallized solid (97-99.9%)
CBN shows great promise for calming issues, especially at nighttime. It works well in vape products, tinctures, soft gels, gel caps, and can be turned into a water-soluble form as well (this is an additional cost if you want 3Chi to do this).
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
