 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Bulk Delta 8 THC Water Soluble - 1g

Bulk Delta 8 THC Water Soluble - 1g

by 3CHI

Write a review
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Bulk Delta 8 THC Water Soluble - 1g
3CHI Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Bulk Delta 8 THC Water Soluble - 1g

About this product

About our Bulk Delta 8 THC Water-Soluble Our Delta 8 THC Water Soluble comes in a powder form and contains ~20% ∆8THC by mass. This almost tasteless powder can be mixed into any drink to give yourself a potent and fast-acting ∆8THC experience with any of your favorite beverages, including water, juice, coffee, etc. Some users report a slight bitter taste, but this can be offset by pairing with sugar. Available in jars of 1, 5, 10, 25, and 100 grams How to Use As the water soluble is ~20% ∆8THC by mass, you’ll need to weigh and mix in the correct amount of powder depending on the potency you are looking for. To create a drink with your desired potency, multiply your desired potency by 5 to give you the amount of ∆8THC water soluble that needs to be mixed into the beverage. Examples: 10mg ∆8THC beverage would require 50mg of powder 20mg ∆8THC beverage would require 100mg of powder 25mg ∆8THC beverage would require 125mg of powder Extract Description Type: Delta 8 THC oil Δ8THC Concentration: varies per batch Crystallization: Does not crystallize Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Δ9THC Content: <0.3%

About this brand

3CHI Logo
Hemp Perfected. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review