About this product

About our Bulk Delta 8 THC Water-Soluble

Our Delta 8 THC Water Soluble comes in a powder form and contains ~20% ∆8THC by mass. This almost tasteless powder can be mixed into any drink to give yourself a potent and fast-acting ∆8THC experience with any of your favorite beverages, including water, juice, coffee, etc. Some users report a slight bitter taste, but this can be offset by pairing with sugar.



Available in jars of 1, 5, 10, 25, and 100 grams



How to Use

As the water soluble is ~20% ∆8THC by mass, you’ll need to weigh and mix in the correct amount of powder depending on the potency you are looking for.



To create a drink with your desired potency, multiply your desired potency by 5 to give you the amount of ∆8THC water soluble that needs to be mixed into the beverage.



Examples:



10mg ∆8THC beverage would require 50mg of powder

20mg ∆8THC beverage would require 100mg of powder

25mg ∆8THC beverage would require 125mg of powder



Extract Description

Type: Delta 8 THC oil

Δ8THC Concentration: varies per batch

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Organically grown hemp

Δ9THC Content: <0.3%