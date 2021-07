About this product

About Delta 8 Brownies Our Delta 8 brownies feature 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each brownie bar for a potent punch of premium delta 8 thc. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing. A slightly different oil is used on these edibles compared to our vapes, which includes minor amounts of Delta 9 for a more rounded THC experience. Our delta 8 brownies have zero hemp flavor and a homemade style look and taste. Serving Size: typically 1/4 bar to 1 bar. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Delta 8 Brownie Product Description Total ∆8THC Content: 50mg Bars per Pack: 1 Container: Vacuum seal bag Ingredients: Sugar, All-Purpose Flour, Water, Plant-Based Butter ((Vegetable Oil Blend: Palm, Canola, Soybean, Flax, Olive Oil), Water, Salt, Contains Less Then 2% Or Less Of: Natural Flavors, Soy Protein, Organic Soy Lecithin, Lactic Acid, Annatto Extract: Color), Olive Oil, Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract, Arrowroot Flour, Baking Powder, Salt, Potassium Sorbate. Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: <0.3% Detected Allergens: Contains Soy, May Contain Wheat, Milk & Tree Nuts Precautions USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Delta 8 may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor. Take edibles with food or eat within 60 minutes after taking them for best effects. Delta 8 Brownie Legalities Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. 3Chi retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. 3Chi is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase. There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Any suggestions of effects are based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and are provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 edibles do not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same as others. We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.