Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 95% Δ8THC (475mg & 950mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste. Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material Serving Size: One puff Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. STRAIN DESCRIPTIONS: Blue Dream | Hybrid Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating Flavor: Sweet berry Caribbean Dream | Sativa Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones Gelato | Indica Dominate Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Calming Flavor: Sweet berry-like flavor with a touch of creaminess Granddady Purple | Indica Effects: Relaxing/Soothing Flavor: Sweet, floral and earthy Green Crack | Sativa Effects: Focus/Clarity/Motivating Flavor: Sweet citrus with an earthiness GSC | Indica Dominate Hybrid Effect: Uplifting/Calming/Clarity/Relaxing Flavor: Sweet, earthy and spicy with hints of pine Incredible Hulk | Sativa Dominate Hybrid Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating Flavor: Earthy citrus flavor with and tones of pine tree Jack Herer | Sativa Dominate Hybrid Effects: Uplifting/Soothing Flavor: Earthy flavor with pine tree notes OG Kush | Sativa Effects: Uplifting/Motivating/Clarity Flavor: Earthy notes of pine and wood Pineapple Express | Sativa Effects: Uplifting/Motivating Flavor: Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones Purple Punch | Indica Effects: Relaxing/Soothing Flavor: Grape with earthy, smoky notes and a hint of pepper Strawberry Napalm | Indica Effects: Soothing/Calming Flavor: A diesel flavor with strawberry tones Tangie | Sativa Dominate Hybrid Effect: Clarity/Motivating Flavor: Earthy with Citrus and Sweetness Undercover Brother | Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting/Motivating Flavor: Earthy, woodsy blend with berry undertones