3CHI
About this product
Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 95% Δ8THC (475mg & 950mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material
Serving Size: One puff
Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
STRAIN DESCRIPTIONS:
Blue Dream | Hybrid
Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating
Flavor: Sweet berry
Caribbean Dream | Sativa Hybrid
Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting
Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones
Gelato | Indica Dominate Hybrid
Effects: Relaxing/Calming
Flavor: Sweet berry-like flavor with a touch of creaminess
Granddady Purple | Indica
Effects: Relaxing/Soothing
Flavor: Sweet, floral and earthy
Green Crack | Sativa
Effects: Focus/Clarity/Motivating
Flavor: Sweet citrus with an earthiness
GSC | Indica Dominate Hybrid
Effect: Uplifting/Calming/Clarity/Relaxing
Flavor: Sweet, earthy and spicy with hints of pine
Incredible Hulk | Sativa Dominate Hybrid
Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating
Flavor: Earthy citrus flavor with and tones of pine tree
Jack Herer | Sativa Dominate Hybrid
Effects: Uplifting/Soothing
Flavor: Earthy flavor with pine tree notes
OG Kush | Sativa
Effects: Uplifting/Motivating/Clarity
Flavor: Earthy notes of pine and wood
Pineapple Express | Sativa
Effects: Uplifting/Motivating
Flavor: Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones
Purple Punch | Indica
Effects: Relaxing/Soothing
Flavor: Grape with earthy, smoky notes and a hint of pepper
Strawberry Napalm | Indica
Effects: Soothing/Calming
Flavor: A diesel flavor with strawberry tones
Tangie | Sativa Dominate Hybrid
Effect: Clarity/Motivating
Flavor: Earthy with Citrus and Sweetness
Undercover Brother | Hybrid
Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting/Motivating
Flavor: Earthy, woodsy blend with berry undertones
