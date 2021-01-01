About this product

Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is currently testing at over 95% Δ8THC (475mg & 950mg) with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece for the best possible performance and taste.



Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 500mg or 1000mg total material



Serving Size: One puff



Servings per Vape Cartridge: varies depending on the size of puffs



Coil: Ceramic



Tank: Glass



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes



no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.



STRAIN DESCRIPTIONS:



Blue Dream | Hybrid

Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating

Flavor: Sweet berry



Caribbean Dream | Sativa Hybrid

Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting

Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones



Gelato | Indica Dominate Hybrid

Effects: Relaxing/Calming

Flavor: Sweet berry-like flavor with a touch of creaminess



Granddady Purple | Indica

Effects: Relaxing/Soothing

Flavor: Sweet, floral and earthy



Green Crack | Sativa

Effects: Focus/Clarity/Motivating

Flavor: Sweet citrus with an earthiness



GSC | Indica Dominate Hybrid

Effect: Uplifting/Calming/Clarity/Relaxing

Flavor: Sweet, earthy and spicy with hints of pine



Incredible Hulk | Sativa Dominate Hybrid

Effects: Focus/Clarity/Uplifting/Motivating

Flavor: Earthy citrus flavor with and tones of pine tree



Jack Herer | Sativa Dominate Hybrid

Effects: Uplifting/Soothing

Flavor: Earthy flavor with pine tree notes



OG Kush | Sativa

Effects: Uplifting/Motivating/Clarity

Flavor: Earthy notes of pine and wood



Pineapple Express | Sativa

Effects: Uplifting/Motivating

Flavor: Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones



Purple Punch | Indica

Effects: Relaxing/Soothing

Flavor: Grape with earthy, smoky notes and a hint of pepper



Strawberry Napalm | Indica

Effects: Soothing/Calming

Flavor: A diesel flavor with strawberry tones



Tangie | Sativa Dominate Hybrid

Effect: Clarity/Motivating

Flavor: Earthy with Citrus and Sweetness



Undercover Brother | Hybrid

Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting/Motivating

Flavor: Earthy, woodsy blend with berry undertones