  5. THCv Oil Tincture

THCv Oil Tincture

by 3CHI

3CHI Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual THCv Oil Tincture

Our broad spectrum THCv oil tincture is packed with 250mg of tetrahydrocannabivarin, a broad-spectrum blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, & CBDa, a custom terpene blend for maximum entourage effects, and MCT as a carrier oil. THCv is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. It is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true. Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Vitamin E, Medium Chain Triglycerides THCv Extract Description: Type: Broad-spectrum tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCv) extract Amount of THCv: 250 mg (8.3 mg THCv/ml) Origin Material: Organically grown hemp Δ9THC Content: None detected Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes

Hemp Perfected. We've invented a way to make the purest federally legal Delta 8 in the world. When we first released our Delta 8 products, they were the first federally legal THC products sold in the USA since prohibition started almost 90 years ago. Our Delta 8 is the purest and most potent in the world and is used and recommended by doctors around the country. 3Chi isn't just the best in the Delta 8 industry, we invented the industry. All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research 3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.