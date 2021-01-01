About this product

Our broad spectrum THCv oil tincture is packed with 250mg of tetrahydrocannabivarin, a broad-spectrum blend of CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC, & CBDa, a custom terpene blend for maximum entourage effects, and MCT as a carrier oil.



THCv is a cannabinoid with few formal scientific studies on it. It is a potential antagonist or agonist of the CB1 receptor, depending on the dose. There are thoughts that it could be good for suppressing appetite, but there are not enough scientific studies to determine if this is actually true.



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Vitamin E, Medium Chain Triglycerides



THCv Extract Description:



Type: Broad-spectrum tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCv) extract



Amount of THCv: 250 mg (8.3 mg THCv/ml)



Origin Material: Organically grown hemp



Δ9THC Content: None detected



Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes