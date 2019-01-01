 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. 1:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 60mg 3-pack

1:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 60mg 3-pack

by 4.20 Bar

Write a review
4.20 Bar Edibles Chocolates 1:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 60mg 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A balanced synergy of healing benefits CBD Dark Chocolate Semi-sweet dark chocolate with 10mg CBD and 10mg THC (1:1 ratio). Research indicates that CBD provides a range of theraputic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp oil, cannabis oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

4.20 Bar Logo
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.