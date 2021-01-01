4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
1:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 60mg 3-pack
About this product
A balanced synergy of healing benefits
CBD Dark Chocolate
Semi-sweet dark chocolate with 10mg CBD and 10mg THC (1:1 ratio). Research indicates that CBD provides a range of theraputic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural
Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp oil, cannabis oil
