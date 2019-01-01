 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Los Angeles 420 Games FREE TICKETS

Click the LEARN MORE link in above right corner for members of Leafly to attend The 420 Games for FREE! You will love this event as it is unlike any other. The day starts with yoga led by Ricky Williams, then a 4.20 mile course to Venice and Back. After the course we will have over 100 companies exhibiting, BMX half pipe show, Jiu Jitsu matches, Arm Wrestling lead by Frank Shamrock and Bas Rutten, Lagunitas beer garden, a professional skateboard contest, 3 on 3 basketball with Al Harrington and more....AND FREE CANNABIS SAMPLES! More info and free tickets here- http://bit.ly/2HOokiL

About this brand

CLICK THE VISIT OUR WEBSITE BUTTON TO ACCESS FREE TICKETS!!! Meet Ricky Williams, Frank Shamrock and other pro athletes. The 420 Games are athletic cannabis events including a 4.20 mile fun run/walk, yoga, skateboarding, basketball, jiu jitsu, cross fit, arm wrestling, pro athletes and much more. Built to change the perception of the lazy stoner. Hundreds of cannabis companies exhibiting! This is an event you don't want to miss!