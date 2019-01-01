About this product

Click the LEARN MORE link in above right corner for members of Leafly to attend The 420 Games for FREE! You will love this event as it is unlike any other. The day starts with yoga led by Ricky Williams, then a 4.20 mile course to Venice and Back. After the course we will have over 100 companies exhibiting, BMX half pipe show, Jiu Jitsu matches, Arm Wrestling lead by Frank Shamrock and Bas Rutten, Lagunitas beer garden, a professional skateboard contest, 3 on 3 basketball with Al Harrington and more....AND FREE CANNABIS SAMPLES! More info and free tickets here- http://bit.ly/2HOokiL