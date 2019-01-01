About this product
Every so often, we have a Northern California property jump onto the list and today, we’re adding a new one! What would you create with… • 40 Acres of land • With a provisional 10-20K SQFT CULTIVATION permit from Trinity County (Which allows for state application) • That has grid power • A 10GPM well and seasonal creek • A 30x60 steel shop with spray foam insulation and AC, • 50,000-gallon water storage • And multiple outbuildings We expect this one to go FAST! So, if you can see yourself setting up your operation and taking advantage of a 10-20K SQFT provisional permit and applying for your state license… Call us TODAY at 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com for more details and to get started. 420 Real Properties - Paul K. Thompson - CAL BRE # 00547210
