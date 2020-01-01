Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We're awesome, but we're not perfect. This jar is proof of that. It used to be our XL UV Screw-Top, but fans weren't happy with the seal. And you know what? Neither were we. So we went back to the lab and came up with double-wall protection to ensure maximum freshness. We learn from our mistakes. Just like Einstein. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Airtight Silicone Lid Holds: 1.5 oz (42.0 g) | 24 fl oz (710 ml) Height: 4.75in (12.1 cm) Width: 4.0in (10.2 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs on the 420 Science website
Be the first to review this product.