 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Quartz Domless Nail - Ground Joint - Male

Quartz Domless Nail - Ground Joint - Male

by 420 Science

Write a review
420 Science Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Domless Nail - Ground Joint - Male

$9.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Quartz nails are magnitudes better than cheap glass dabbing accessories and last longer without being much more expensive. If you want your rig to have a clean, sleek, all clear scientific appearance then quartz is the way to go. The domeless feature of these nails ensures a simple and functional setup. The male end allows you to convert any Dry Herb piece into an Oil Rig. As with Titanium nails, we recommend seasoning your Quartz nail in order to enjoy the full flavor of your concentrates. Specs: Height: 2" All Quartz Body Available in 14mm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.