Morpheussoup
on October 25th, 2017
The best solution on the market. Keep your bongs fresh smokers!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Resin Preventer There’s something about a water pipe coated in resin that just makes us feel dirty. That’s why we change our water every day. But that’s not all. Not by a long shot. We also use RezBlock. Just a few drops help prevent the resin from building up. It keeps our pieces clean, and our hits fresh and delicious. More Info: Up to 60 uses per bottle Contains fruit extracts, vegetable glycerin, purified water, citric acid Won't affect taste Just a few drops needed with every water change
on October 25th, 2017
The best solution on the market. Keep your bongs fresh smokers!