Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Call us biased, but we say our Small Wide Mouth 420 Jar is the best way to store an ounce of your favorite herb. Or your second favorite herb. Or your third. Or your… Well… You’re picking up what we’re putting down. Choose from our 36 designs and bask in the freshness that comes from our custom, easy open lid. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Airtight Silicone Lid Holds: 1 oz (28.0 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml) Height: 3.0” (7.6 cm) Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Be the first to review this product.