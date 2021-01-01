About this product

Call us biased, but we say our Small Wide Mouth 420 Jar is the best way to store an ounce of your favorite herb. Or your second favorite herb. Or your third. Or your… Well… You’re picking up what we’re putting down. Choose from our 36 designs and bask in the freshness that comes from our custom, easy open lid.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Airtight Silicone Lid

Holds: 1 oz (28.0 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Height: 3.0” (7.6 cm)

Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)

Made in the USA

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website