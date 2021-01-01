420 Science
Small Wide-Mouth Jar
About this product
Call us biased, but we say our Small Wide Mouth 420 Jar is the best way to store an ounce of your favorite herb. Or your second favorite herb. Or your third. Or your… Well… You’re picking up what we’re putting down. Choose from our 36 designs and bask in the freshness that comes from our custom, easy open lid.
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Airtight Silicone Lid
Holds: 1 oz (28.0 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml)
Height: 3.0” (7.6 cm)
Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Airtight Silicone Lid
Holds: 1 oz (28.0 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml)
Height: 3.0” (7.6 cm)
Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!