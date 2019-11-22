Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
*Awarded Most Potent Strain, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup Structure: Tight, dense, green washed out with white crystal coating. uniform structure Aroma: Forest, fresh cut sandal wood, rustic fennel Taste: Robust flavor, dense earthy flavor with a light sweet diesel finish Effect: Heavy in the eyes, euphoric, long lasting, strong mental, cerebral high without the couch lock
on November 22nd, 2019
Sticky Bitch smokes great for me, but it amps the brain fog and background anxiety the day after to such an extreme that it’s not worth the trade off for me. Experiencing relief for a few hours and then being crippled the following day is rough.
on November 1st, 2019
Sticky Bitch is my absolute #1 favorite strain. Unfortunately, it's only available rarely.
on July 26th, 2018
My fave stain. Very indie..after work type. Please don't smoke and drive.😀😀😀