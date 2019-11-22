 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sticky Bitch

by 7 Points Oregon

3.84
7 Points Oregon Cannabis Flower Sticky Bitch

About this product

*Awarded Most Potent Strain, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup Structure: Tight, dense, green washed out with white crystal coating. uniform structure Aroma: Forest, fresh cut sandal wood, rustic fennel Taste: Robust flavor, dense earthy flavor with a light sweet diesel finish Effect: Heavy in the eyes, euphoric, long lasting, strong mental, cerebral high without the couch lock

arnoski

Sticky Bitch smokes great for me, but it amps the brain fog and background anxiety the day after to such an extreme that it's not worth the trade off for me. Experiencing relief for a few hours and then being crippled the following day is rough.

cjhutch

Sticky Bitch is my absolute #1 favorite strain. Unfortunately, it's only available rarely.

KenandMeg

My fave stain. Very indie..after work type. Please don't smoke and drive.😀😀😀

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!