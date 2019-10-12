kaceym348
on October 12th, 2019
how do u buy this
Cali-O, or California Orange, is an old school strain dating back to the early 1980s. Its true origin is unknown but the agreed upon storyline is that this sativa delivers an upbeat, clear-headed high.
on October 12th, 2019
on August 1st, 2019
What's up how I go about acquiring item as displayed? Payment/shipping..thank you for your time..
on April 18th, 2019
The orange peel scent is wonderful. And it’s delicious, connoisseurs would approve! Upbeat head and eyes feel.
California Orange is an old school classic, dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. Also known as Cali-O, Cali Orange Bud, C.O.B., and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.