Tpetruna
on August 27th, 2019
Boom!!! Perfect size, customized colors and here we go. I love the craftsmanship of your items.
$125.00MSRP
An exemplary example of a hybrid Elev8 Glass water pipe when paired with a color section. You can get just the clear piece made by our very talented foreign team to the highest of quality standards. The welds, the thickness of the glass and love that goes into this amazing 18-inch water pipe is hard to capture in pictures, but you will for sure be blown away when you get this in your hand. Then there is the color that involves the Elev8 Premier team who takes a raw tube and then cuts a chunk out with fire. Next, they take a colored frit slug (or any custom slug you can imagine) and weld it into the beaker bottom and top. Then you have this super dope custom piece you get to create!
on August 27th, 2019
on August 26th, 2019
WOW, this is so thick, I could use it as a weapon
on August 20th, 2019
So cute and affordable.
