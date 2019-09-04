highashighsky
Small but powerful!
$35.00MSRP
DESCRIPTION Portable. Functional. Easy and discrete. Take your concentrated essential oils on the go with the Essence Pen from 7th Floor Vapes. A high-quality ceramic heater quickly heats your concentrates to the optimum vaporizing temperature, allowing you to easily enjoy it’s essence in even the most discrete situations.
on August 29th, 2019
small and user friendly
on August 29th, 2019
perfect for on the go!
Dank Sinatra is an indica-dominant hybrid named for “Old Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra. This strain was created by crossing LA Affie and Hash Plant, leading to a happy, cerebral buzz that settles down into the body. The weighted relaxation helps consumers abate stress and depression while preparing the body for rest. Dank Sinatra has pungent, earthy flavors intermixed with subtle notes of citrus and diesel.