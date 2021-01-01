 Loading…

Silver Cloud

by A Golden State

A Golden State Cannabis Flower Silver Cloud

About this product

A smooth-tasting flower with notes of chocolate, and lavender. Ideal for physical relaxation and a productive headspace. Cultivar - Silver Cloud Tasting notes - Hops, Floral, Sweet Cannabis type - Indica Dominant terpenes - Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene Total cannabinoids - 28-30%

About this brand

A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way. We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.

