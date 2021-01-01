 Loading…

Woods Multi-pack Pre-rolls

by A Golden State

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper. Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 0.7g x 5 Pre-Roll Pack (3.5g total) Woods - A colorful, aromatic strain that delivers cerebral highs and a surge of creativity. Cultivated for full energy and physical euphoria. Tasting notes - Citrus, Pine, Herbal Aroma - Floral, Pine, Citrus Dominant terpenes - Limonene, Linalool, Pinene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol

About this brand

A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way. We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.

