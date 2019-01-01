 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. Pet Natural CBD Tincture

Pet Natural CBD Tincture

by ✈A2FLY

Write a review
✈A2FLY Pets Pet Tinctures Pet Natural CBD Tincture
✈A2FLY Pets Pet Tinctures Pet Natural CBD Tincture
✈A2FLY Pets Pet Tinctures Pet Natural CBD Tincture

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

NATURAL PET – CBD TINCTURE BUY IT NOW! At our online store! WWW.SHOPA2FLY.COM - Sometimes our pets need the same support we do. Our CBD Pet Tincture helps your ‘best friend’ since they don’t have the words to express how they feel (but you know). Cannabinoid Creations Cannabidiol formula is a natural (unflavored) CBD Tincture designed for your pet. How to use: The Pet Tincture is tasteless so the drops can be easily placed in your pet’s food, in a small bowl of water, on a treat or directly in the mouth. $25 • Small 20lbs. $35 • Medium 21 - 59lbs. $45 • Large 59lbs.+ Buy it today at www.shopa2fly.com!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris