Boombie on January 18th, 2019

I am a longtime cannabis user, and I have found my perfect medicine in these 10mg capsules. I have a ways been sensitive to cannabis, and don't need to overdo it. I have several illnesses to manage, and this little capsule has come in handy for me. I recently moved, and my doctor appointments have been spread out leaving me without my usual anxiety medication. I normally would say that weed and weed products are just for fun and relaxation, but this product has been a lifesaver for me. Just a small amount takes care of my dystonia, headache and twitching. I have had great success with using small amounts to control my neurological problems. My tension is greatly reduced. I will go back to my prescription, but if these were covered by my medical insurance, I would strongly consider these caps instead. They seem safer than the muscle relaxants I have taken in the past, and seem equal in effect to the benzodiazepine drug I usually use. If I had not had a bit of experience with cannabis I wouldn't have known that these caps could help me. I'm grateful for this excellent product!