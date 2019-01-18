 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Soft Gel Capsules 50mg - 30 count

by AbsoluteXtracts

About this product

Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Ideal for long-lasting relief. 100mg THC is considered the highest dose available for most experienced cannabis users. 50mg THC is considered a high dose for most experienced cannabis users.

Boombie

I am a longtime cannabis user, and I have found my perfect medicine in these 10mg capsules. I have a ways been sensitive to cannabis, and don't need to overdo it. I have several illnesses to manage, and this little capsule has come in handy for me. I recently moved, and my doctor appointments have been spread out leaving me without my usual anxiety medication. I normally would say that weed and weed products are just for fun and relaxation, but this product has been a lifesaver for me. Just a small amount takes care of my dystonia, headache and twitching. I have had great success with using small amounts to control my neurological problems. My tension is greatly reduced. I will go back to my prescription, but if these were covered by my medical insurance, I would strongly consider these caps instead. They seem safer than the muscle relaxants I have taken in the past, and seem equal in effect to the benzodiazepine drug I usually use. If I had not had a bit of experience with cannabis I wouldn't have known that these caps could help me. I'm grateful for this excellent product!

INNXS

Took 3 over the course of 3 months.... Saw things that Stephen Hawkins did not even envision.... Last time (think I am done) had a religious revelation, this is the most powerful capsule I have taken. Be cautious taking it, have no plans, enjoy the journey when it gets a hold of you 45-60 minutes after digesting.

Stenseven

Beautiful capsules of cannabis oil manufactured in standardized dosages. 50mg is quite relaxing, 100mg can knock you out, which is a desired effect sometimes. These are actually a good thing to keep in the first aid kit as an alternative to analgesics and sedatives.

About this brand

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270