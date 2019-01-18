1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$31.50
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Ideal for long-lasting relief. 100mg THC is considered the highest dose available for most experienced cannabis users. 50mg THC is considered a high dose for most experienced cannabis users.
on January 18th, 2019
I am a longtime cannabis user, and I have found my perfect medicine in these 10mg capsules. I have a ways been sensitive to cannabis, and don't need to overdo it. I have several illnesses to manage, and this little capsule has come in handy for me. I recently moved, and my doctor appointments have been spread out leaving me without my usual anxiety medication. I normally would say that weed and weed products are just for fun and relaxation, but this product has been a lifesaver for me. Just a small amount takes care of my dystonia, headache and twitching. I have had great success with using small amounts to control my neurological problems. My tension is greatly reduced. I will go back to my prescription, but if these were covered by my medical insurance, I would strongly consider these caps instead. They seem safer than the muscle relaxants I have taken in the past, and seem equal in effect to the benzodiazepine drug I usually use. If I had not had a bit of experience with cannabis I wouldn't have known that these caps could help me. I'm grateful for this excellent product!
on December 11th, 2018
Took 3 over the course of 3 months.... Saw things that Stephen Hawkins did not even envision.... Last time (think I am done) had a religious revelation, this is the most powerful capsule I have taken. Be cautious taking it, have no plans, enjoy the journey when it gets a hold of you 45-60 minutes after digesting.
on July 26th, 2018
Beautiful capsules of cannabis oil manufactured in standardized dosages. 50mg is quite relaxing, 100mg can knock you out, which is a desired effect sometimes. These are actually a good thing to keep in the first aid kit as an alternative to analgesics and sedatives.