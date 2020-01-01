Biohazard Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$32.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
ABX Live features robust full-spectrum cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Seasonally fresh live resin concentrates in a wide variety of applications. Cherry Pie is a indica dominant hybrid. Cherry Pie’s high has been reviewed to be easy on thought-processes, so many keep a clear head while experiencing increases in mood. It also increased appetite for some. Cherry Pie also gives a body high, easing mild insomnia, allowing the muscles to relax and minor aches to dull. Cherry Pie is a great strain for both those new to the cannabis scene and veterans alike.
Be the first to review this product.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.