Indica Relax Disposable Pen 300mg
by ABV Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
ABV disposable 300mg vape pen is equipped with a metal body, a quartz glass oil chamber, a glass mouthpiece, a ceramic atomizer, and a 320mAh battery. Consumers should expect an easy draw and large plumes of vapor from our advanced disposable vape. ABV oil recipe is a mixture of CO2-extracted cannabis oil and natural, strain-specific terpenes. Natural, strain-specific terpenes are added at a specific ratio to maintain consistency and increase flavor and effects.
About this brand
ABV Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.