 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mint Chocolate Chip
Hybrid

Mint Chocolate Chip

by Revolution Cannabis

Write a review
Revolution Cannabis Cannabis Flower Mint Chocolate Chip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A relaxing, uplifting hybrid featuring a sweet and earthy base that’s complimented by a minty backend.

About this brand

Revolution Cannabis Logo
In-house genetics. Deep roots. Superior cannabis products. Committed to you.

About this strain

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.   

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review