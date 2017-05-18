ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 83 reviews

SinMint Cookies

aka SMC

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 83 reviews

SinMint Cookies

SinMint Cookies is Sin City Seeds' signature hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. SinMint Cookies provides powerfully euphoric effects that let your mind float blissfully away from the day's stresses. Its aroma is a subtle mix of earthy sweetness with a trace of sharp mint. 

Effects

59 people reported 582 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 37%
Tingly 35%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

83

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Power
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
SinMint Cookies
First strain child
Double Mint
child
Second strain child
Mint Chocolate Chip
child

Most popular in