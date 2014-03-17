ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Ribbon
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Green Ribbon

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 166 reviews

Green Ribbon

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 166 reviews

Green Ribbon
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Originating in San Jose, California, Green Ribbon crosses Green CrackTrainwreck, Afghanica, and White Rhino. The light green buds have a subtle floral scent and are slightly fruity, lending an earthy taste. Green Ribbon generally has a high THC content and patients report an energetic, heady feeling when consuming.

Effects

Show all

110 people reported 846 effects
Happy 61%
Uplifted 58%
Energetic 51%
Creative 43%
Focused 39%
Stress 41%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

166

Show all

Avatar for rancorvalues
Member since 2013
My first time giving a strain a perfect 10! Thank you GTA in Phoenix for this fine specimen. 50/50 effects. Two hits out of the bubbler was all i needed for hours. And then I watched this http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqWxys3P_nI a nice complement to the dosage. Very cerebral and psychoactive effec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of only two strains I've ever smoked that's given me energy. I find that my thoughts are very focused, and I can carry on conversations exceptionally well. Great strain for sitting around and talking. Very social strain. It actually made me want to dance!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for realguy
Member since 2012
Green Ribbon - The best strain I have found found daytime pain relief. Functional and energizing. I must say that i prefer smoking this strain over vaporizing, when I vaped it made me tired when it wore off. Green Ribbon, like I had, top 3 strain for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for christian
Member since 2011
This strain is like a great drive in golf. It takes off fast and low and then just starts riding higher to perfection. She's a real beauty!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for KHALlFAKUSH
Member since 2015
Green Rib is my FAVORITE hybrid! I felt highly euphoric today, on wax
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Green Ribbon nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Ribbon nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Ribbon
First strain child
Dark Side of the Moon
child
Second strain child
Extreme OG
child

Products with Green Ribbon

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Ribbon nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Most popular in