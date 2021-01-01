 Loading…

Hybrid

Thaidal Wave

by Agri-Med

Agri-Med Cannabis Flower Thaidal Wave

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Tidal Wave

Tidal Wave
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Thaidal Wave is a perfectly named hybrid that hits you with a wave of get-up-and-go energy that is perfect for daytime, taking on creative projects or social activities with friends. This hybrid has strong Thai genetics, which explains its invigorating sativa effects with a lack of laziness and sedation. Thaidal Wave is a strain to calm the mind, but it may not provide enough body effects for those looking to treat severe pain or other medical issues. 

