 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Hydroponics
  5. AiroClean420

AiroClean420

by AiroClean420

Write a review
AiroClean420 Growing Hydroponics AiroClean420

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The AiroClean420 story literally began in space. NASA had a problem in controlling VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) and mold contamination as they pioneered growing plants in space. These space-aged greenhouses where astronaut farmers were growing and harvesting crops encountered a challenge. Due to increasing high levels of contaminated air within these terrestrial greenhouses, plants were being exposed to fungi diseases, pathogenic bacterial contamination and a variety of VOC’s thus jeopardizing plant integrity and harvest potential. AiroClean420 works by continuously processing contaminated air through a patented Bio-Conversion Reactor. All organic material – Powdery Mildew, Gray Mold/Botrytis, Downey Mildew, Blight, Bacteria, Viruses, Allergens, and VOCs – are mineralized leaving exit air 99.999987% contaminant free. No chemicals or toxic gases, like ozone, are utilized or produced. All airborne pathogenic microorganism and VOC destruction takes place within the AiroClean420 PCO chamber.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

AiroClean420 Logo
KES Science & Technology, Inc. first introduced this NASA developed Air Sanitation technology into the Food & Beverage Industries back in 2002. Since then, thousands of global companies have implemented this Preventive Controls Air Sanitation Solution across a variety of agricultural markets and have shared positive performance feedback. Most recently, the AiroClean420 Air Sanitation System was introduced into the Cannabis industry as a chemical-free (no ozone) solution for Infestation Prevention, like Powdery Mildew.