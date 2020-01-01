 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About AiroClean420

KES Science & Technology, Inc. first introduced this NASA developed Air Sanitation technology into the Food & Beverage Industries back in 2002. Since then, thousands of global companies have implemented this Preventive Controls Air Sanitation Solution across a variety of agricultural markets and have shared positive performance feedback. Most recently, the AiroClean420 Air Sanitation System was introduced into the Cannabis industry as a chemical-free (no ozone) solution for Infestation Prevention, like Powdery Mildew.