KES Science & Technology, Inc. first introduced this NASA developed Air Sanitation technology into the Food & Beverage Industries back in 2002. Since then, thousands of global companies have implemented this Preventive Controls Air Sanitation Solution across a variety of agricultural markets and have shared positive performance feedback. Most recently, the AiroClean420 Air Sanitation System was introduced into the Cannabis industry as a chemical-free (no ozone) solution for Infestation Prevention, like Powdery Mildew.